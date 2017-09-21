N.L. man facing child luring charge following investigation dating back to 2015

GRAND FALLS-WINDSOR, N.L. — A 28-year-old Newfoundland man is facing a charge of child luring following an investigation that began in 2015.

The province's Internet Child Exploitation team and the RCMP executed a search warrant on Tuesday in relation to a child luring investigation at a home in Burlington.

They say Sidney Budgell was arrested and charged with child luring, but offered no other details about the allegations.

He was taken into custody, but released after a hearing in provincial court in Grand Falls-Windsor.

Budgell is due back in court on Nov. 28 in Baie Verte.