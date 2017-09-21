One dead, one missing after plane crash near Goderich
GODERICH, Ont. — One woman is dead and another person is missing after a small plane crashed near Goderich, Ont.
Provincial police say they were called to the Goderich Municipal Sky harbour airport late Wednesday night after witnesses reported seeing a plane in distress nearby.
Early Thursday morning, police say they found the remains of a plane in nearby Lake Huron, about 1.5 kilometres from the shoreline west of the airport.
They say they found the body of a woman floating near the plane and say they are still searching for another person believed to have been in the plane at the time of the crash.
No names have been released.
Police say the investigation into the crash is continuing.
