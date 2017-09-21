Stouffville, Ont., man charged after allegedly fleeing police in Nipigon area

NIPIGON, Ont. — Provincial police say a teen is facing charges after allegedly fleeing from officers on Highway 11/17 west of Nipigon, Ont.

They say officers responding to a report of a suspected impaired driver on Tuesday evening pulled over a black SUV in Red Rock Township.

Investigators say the driver appeared to be confused regarding his whereabouts and drove off.

The vehicle was stopped with a spike belt and police allege the driver refused to unlock the door but was arrested after the window was broken and a conducted electrical weapon was deployed.

A 19-year-old Stouffville, Ont., man is charged with obstructing a peace officer, flight while pursued by a peace officer and assaulting a peace officer.