Court delays gender case as N.L. drafts birth-certificate legislation

ST. JOHN'S, N.L. — A lawyer for the government of Newfoundland and Labrador is asking for a postponement in a unique legal challenge over the provision of gender-neutral birth certificates.

Crown attorney Jessica Pynn told provincial Supreme Court in St. John's today that the province wants the case put off because it plans to introduce legal changes to allow for non-binary options on birth certificates.

The case was set over to Dec. 14.

The province said Thursday that it will bring in legislation this fall allowing for a change of sex designation from female or male to non-binary.

Sex information will still be collected at birth, but people 12 and older will be able to choose an 'X' on their birth certificate.

The move short-circuits a legal fight with Gemma Hickey, who had launched a court challenge of the Vital Statistics Act, saying it contravenes the Charter of Rights and Freedoms.

Hickey identifies as non-binary and was believed to be the first person in Canada to apply for a non-binary birth certificate.