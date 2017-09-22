Four stories in the news for today, Sept. 22

Four stories in the news for Friday, Sept. 22

———

PRINCE HARRY TO SET STAGE FOR INVICTUS GAMES

The royal founder of the Invictus Games will be in Toronto today to set the stage for the multi-sport competition. Prince Harry is slated to take part in events in the city the day before the games for wounded and sick soldiers get underway. The competition, which includes current and veteran members of the forces, runs until Sept. 30 and marks the first time Canada hosts the event.

———

ONTARIO'S GAS-PLANT TRIAL SET TO START

The so-called gas-plants trial of two former senior Ontario political aides is expected to begin in earnest today in Toronto. The trial of David Livingston and Laura Miller was to have started a week ago, but wrangling over disclosure delayed it. The senior aides to former premier Dalton McGuinty have pleaded not guilty to charges of breach of trust, mischief, and unlawful use of a computer related to the destruction of emails about McGuinty's decision to scrap two gas plants ahead of the 2011 provincial election.

———

STUDY PROVES NEED FOR NAFTA CHANGES: ROSS

With the next round of NAFTA negotiations coming up in Ottawa, U.S. President Donald Trump's commerce secretary says a new study proves the need for tougher rules on auto-parts imports in the trade pact. Wilbur Ross, says a study from his department to be released today shows American content dropped six per cent in Canadian auto imports, and 10 per cent in Mexican imports, from 1995, the year after NAFTA was enacted, through 2011. He says the point of a free-trade agreement is to advantage those within the agreement, not to help outsiders.

———

BIG BUSINESS JOINS CHORUS AGAINST TAX PLAN

A big Canadian player has quietly picked up his chips and is heading for the exit amid the tumult over the Trudeau government's controversial tax proposals. A business owner has told John Manley, the head of an organization representing Canada's largest corporations, that he has moved billions of dollars outside the country since the Liberals formally proposed their tax changes in mid-July. The planned tax changes have drawn the ire of several groups, including the small business community, farmers, doctors and lawyers.

———

ALSO IN THE NEWS TODAY:

— Finance Minister Bill Morneau will attend a roundtable discussion in Halifax with small business owners on his tax proposals.

— The Senate Committee on Official Languages holds a public hearing in Charlottetown on ways to update the Official Languages Act.

— The mayors of Montreal and Quebec City will launch re-election campaigns for upcoming municipal election.

— Ontario and Quebec hold their 7th joint meeting of Cabinet Ministers in Quebec City.