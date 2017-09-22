Morneau draws criticism from business, concerns from premier in Nova Scotia

HALIFAX — Finance Minister Bill Morneau is in Halifax today for his "listening tour" over Ottawa's controversial tax proposals, drawing criticism from some small business owners and concerns from Nova Scotia's Liberal premier.

Morneau met with local small business owners at a library in downtown Halifax, where other small business owners met by a locked door wondered why they weren't allowed inside to have their voices heard.

At the Nova Scotia legislature, Premier Stephen McNeil expressed concern about the impact the changes could have on health care recruitment in his province, ahead of a meeting with Morneau later in the day.

The proposed changes have drawn complaints from doctors, lawyers, tax planners and other small business owners who've used incorporation to reduce their income tax burden.

Morneau says the changes are meant to end tax advantages that some wealthy business owners have unfairly exploited and to ensure all Canadians have a level playing field.