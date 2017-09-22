Motorcyclist dies after collision with pickup truck in Wasaga Beach
WASAGA BEACH, Ont. — A Collingwood, Ont., man is dead following a collision between a motorcycle and a pickup truck.
Provincial police say the collision occurred on Thursday afternoon in Wasaga Beach, Ont.
Investigators say the motorcycle was travelling westbound when an eastbound pickup turned in front of it.
They say 35-year-old Donald Smith died after being thrown from the motorcycle.
The investigation into the collision is ongoing.
