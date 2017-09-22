Police recover 2nd victim of plane crash in Lake Huron near Goderich, Ont.

GODERICH, Ont. — Provincial police say they have recovered the body of the second person killed in a small plane crash in Lake Huron near Goderich, Ont.

Police say the search for the plane began Wednesday morning after witnesses reported a small airplane that appeared to be in distress near the Goderich Municipal Sky Harbour airport.

The body of one of the crash victims, 36-year-old Veronica Draghici of Brampton, Ont., was found early Thursday morning in Lake Huron, approximately 1 1/2 kilometres from shore.

An OPP underwater search team located the second victim inside the heavily damaged plane — a two-seat, Cessna 150J - late Friday morning close to the area where the first victim was found.

He has been identified as Edward Grodecki, 62, of Oakville, Ont.