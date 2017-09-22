RCMP arrest Nunavut man who evaded them for almost three months

CAPE DORSET, Nunavut — RCMP from Cape Dorset in Nunavut say they have arrested a man who evaded them by living outside the community for almost three months.

David Mikkigak is a suspect in several crimes, including assault, forcible confinement and firearms-related offences.

The Mounties say in a release that Mikkigak gave himself up peacefully after negotiations with an RCMP emergency response team.

The cabin where he was hiding had been put under close surveillance.

Police say two women who were with him had surrendered earlier, and were being provided with food, warm clothing and medical attention.