Six people taken into custody after string of violent incidents and police chase

WETASKIWIN, Alta. — Six people have been arrested after a series of violent incidents that started in Lac la Biche, Alta.

Mounties say they responded to a complaint of shots being fired from one vehicle toward two other vehicles Friday morning.

There was no indication of injuries but all three vehicles fled.

A vehicle matching the description from the first complaint was later reported being involved in an attempted armed robbery of a stranger standing outside a service station in Redwater, Alta.

A short time later in Redwater, a man was shot in the arm by several armed suspects.

Edmonton police located the vehicle and gave chase along with Mounties from Leduc, Wetaskiwin, Beaumont and Maskwacis.

Five people from the pursued vehicle were eventually taken into custody while the sixth suspect, who was in a separate, second vehicle, was apprehended.

Both the vehicles involved in the pursuit and the confrontation were determined to be stolen; one from Caslan, Alta., and one from Devon, Alta.