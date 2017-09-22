Trudeau shows off farming skills at International Plowing Match
WALTON, Ont. — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau tried to show off his farming skills Friday at the International Plowing Match in southwestern Ontario.
The prime minister drove a tractor a short distance at the event's 100th edition in Walton, Ont.
The crowd cheered as the machine began to move and again as Trudeau dismounted at the end.
Trudeau later took the stage and said he tried not to make too big of a mess in the field.
He was joined on stage by his wife and their three kids.
The annual agricultural celebration is a popular stop with politicians — Ontario's party leaders made an appearance there earlier this week.
