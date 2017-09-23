One person pronounced dead after two-vehicle crash south of Ottawa

GREELY, Ont. — Ottawa police say one person is dead and two others are in hospital with serious injuries after a collision Friday evening.

Investigators say the incident happened at about 6 p.m. Friday in the rural community of Greely, south of Ottawa.

They say two vehicles were involved in the crash, and three people were taken to hospital.

Police say one of the injured was later pronounced dead.

The identity of the deceased was not immediately released.