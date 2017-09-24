Meet the researcher uncovering the mysteries of ancient hurricanes

It was 1996. Florida was still recovering from hurricane Andrew, then the costliest storm ever to batter the United States. A consortium of reinsurers — the insurance companies for the insurance companies — had a question for Jeffrey Donnelly, a coastal geologist.

How often have intense hurricanes occurred throughout history?

That may sound like a simple question, but it isn’t. The first century of records from the Atlantic is a hodgepodge of ship logs and newspaper stories. Consistent cataloguing of tropical cyclones — hurricanes and typhoons — only began with the advent of satellites, around 1970.

But Donnelly had different resources at his disposal: sediment cores, the metres-long plugs of compressed organic material extracted from coastal marshes, or what scientists call the “paleo record.”

Trapped inside those sediment cores was evidence of the chaos wrought by major storms.

The historical record — those logs and newspaper articles — “is far too small,” said Donnelly, a senior scientist at the Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution on Cape Cod in Massachusetts. “What the paleo record allows us to do is extend that back centuries and even millennia.”

The reinsurers have since moved on. But 20 years later, Donnelly is still trying to reconstruct the ancient history of hurricanes, collecting sediment cores from Newfoundland to Brazil. This research — known as paleotempestology — is useful to scientists who want to understand why some years and decades are thrashed by frequent, destructive storms while others are quiet.

Surprising insights about today’s hurricane patterns have already emerged. But one of the most critical questions is how those patterns might change, especially as the climate warms.

“The biggest challenge is using what we know of just the past 100 years to say very much because it’s a very limited sampling of not only hurricanes but climate itself,” Donnelly said.

The gold-standard database of Atlantic hurricanes is maintained by the U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA). The database starts with information from 1851 and comes with a warning: “It is far from being complete and accurate for the entire century and a half.”

“It’s really a poor record,” said Kerry Emanuel, a professor of atmospheric science at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. Before 1943 — “the first year we flew an aircraft into a hurricane” — the record consists of the hurricanes that lucky ships survived and reported, that happened to make landfall in populated areas, or, very rarely, that passed over a research station without destroying all the instruments.

After the Second World War, aircraft began undertaking routine reconnaissance of storms in the Atlantic. For more than a decade, however, those aircraft couldn’t measure wind speed.

“You would be, I think, shocked at what was being done,” Emanuel said.

Aside from the danger of flying directly into hurricanes, “the pilot would look at the sea surface and say, ‘Oh, I think it’s 100-mile-an-hour winds.’ I mean it was very, very rough — just looking at the waves. And they were trying to impress their girlfriends back home and God knows whatever other biases were creeping in.”

Consistent global cataloguing of cyclones began in roughly 1970, when the development of satellite technology made it possible to account for the hurricanes that formed and died in the middle of the ocean. Instruments to estimate a storm’s intensity were developed in the 1980s and are still selectively deployed — usually in storms that threaten the U.S. coastline. “Everywhere else, it’s by guess and by golly,” Emanuel said.

So when the consortium of reinsurers wanted to know how often storms as destructive as hurricane Andrew occur, it didn’t have much data to work with. At the time, Donnelly was using sediment cores to study rising sea levels — and in those cores, he said, “we were coming across sand layers.”

These sand layers, they believed, were episodes when huge storm surges lifted material from the beach and the sea floor and deposited it into the marshes, where they were buried by more organic sediments until another storm occurred. Donnelly told the reinsurers he could try to analyze the sediment cores for the occurrence of major storms. But coasts are dynamic systems and he wasn’t sure that these environments were stable enough to record ancient history.

After some “hit and miss” at different sites, Donnelly identified a salt marsh in Rhode Island, extracted cores, and began mapping and dating the sand layers.

The top bands of sand corresponded with known hurricanes from the 20th century. But the cores extended the storm record back 700 years. Subsequent research has shown that only significantly large storms, typically a Category 2 hurricane or higher, would be energetic enough to leave an impact.

The reinsurers got their numbers and went on their way. Donnelly and his team continue to extract cores from across the North Atlantic basin and beyond, hoping to reconstruct more ancient hurricane history.

Other than salt marshes, they have extracted cores from coastal sink holes and “blue holes,” or marine caverns. Most are about 2,000 years old, but one from Vieques, a small island off Puerto Rico that was devastated by hurricane Maria last week, represented 5,500 years of history.

The historical hurricane record shows a lull between the 1960s and the ’80s. Researchers are still arguing about whether it represents a reoccurring cycle or an anomaly. To tell the difference, “you need a lot of data,” said Gabriel Vecchi, a professor at Princeton University who studies climate science and extreme weather events.

“So we either have to commit ourselves to not knowing the answer until we make hundreds of years of observations in the future, or we can go back in time. Those are really the only two options.”

But one of the most surprising findings that has emerged from the field is that we are living in centennial, rather than decadal, hurricane lull. The first millennium, to 1000 AD, was an incredibly active period for hurricanes. The next millennium saw major regional variability, with the Caribbean and the eastern North American seaboard firing up in different centuries.

All of this evidence helps tease apart natural cycles from variability caused by climate change. “Being able to go back hundreds of years allows us to better quantify these natural cycles, and it gives us a working range of how much things can vary without human contributions. Then if things fall out of that range in the modern era, we have more confidence that it’s not all natural,” said Jim Kossin, an atmospheric research scientist at NOAA.

Another way that this deep history can help us understand hurricane patterns in the era of human-caused climate change is by testing models that predict hurricane variability. By seeing how well they can predict hurricanes we now know occurred in the past, we can be more confident about their performance in the future. It can also help us understand what climate and ocean conditions are drivers for hurricane activity.

“We’re invested in actually making that one of our top priorities: to look at the last few 2,000 years, understand why the hurricanes have changed the way the paleo record suggests they have changed, and then interpret what that means for the coming century,” Vecchi said.

“As we’re getting more and more records, I think we’ll be able to ask tougher and tougher questions.”