Anglopohone prof who advocates for Quebec independence wants to be PQ candidate

MONTREAL — An anglophone from Atlantic Canada who is the founder of a Quebec independence group wants to throw her hat in the ring with the Parti Quebecois.

Jennifer Drouin said today she'll be seeking to run under the sovereigntist party's banner in next year's provincial election in the downtown Montreal riding of Sainte-Marie-Saint-Jacques.

Drouin is a Nova Scotia native and has been a PQ member for nearly 20 years.

The 40-year-old university professor gave a speech at the party's recent convention, describing herself as an "immigrant from a neighbouring country."

Drouin's biography on her website says she is a former English literature professor who's taught in various American universities as well as a visiting scholar at McGill University.

She says she wants to bring together all Quebecers around the independence project, regardless of language or ethnicity.