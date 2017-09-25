Canada is banning Chelsea Manning from entering the country

Canada has banned Chelsea Manning from entering the country on the basis of her criminal treason charges.

Manning posted a photo to Twitter depicting a report from the Department of Immigration that deemed her “inadmissible on grounds of serious criminality for having been convicted of an offence outside Canada that, if committed in Canada, would constitute an offence under an Act of Parliament punishable by a maximum term of imprisonment of at least 10 years.”

According to the report, Manning was seeking entry at the St-Bernard-de-Lacolle, Que., border—the border one might take if they were travelling from New York to Montreal—on September 22.

Manning says that she plans to appeal the decision at an admissibility hearing in the future.

Manning was sentenced to 35 years in prison in 2013 after leaking over 250,000 classified diplomatic cables to Wikileaks in 2010. Her sentence was commuted by former U.S. President Barrack Obama in January, and she was released from prison in May.