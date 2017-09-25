Metro Cities: How transit agencies are greening up the daily commuter grind

Forget dusty old tunnels with rats scurrying by, transit systems can have — or at least remind us of — green space. And it’s not just plants that can help bring a more natural feel to stations.

That's the message from a group of Toronto students who have a pitch to make that city's transit more green.

Although there's no plans to do an extreme makeover on Toronto's subway stations at the moment, there are many stations around the world that have already done this. Here are some stations around the world that make the trudge to work more like a tip toe through the tulips.

Central Park Station Kaohsiung, Taiwan

This station gives a preview of the nearby Central Park with grass covering a sloping courtyard, dotted with windmill shaped flowers. With a subway like this you almost don't even need to visit the actual park.

Atocha Train Station in Madrid, Spain

Commuting from this train station, Madrid's largest, is a little like visiting a greenhouse. Tropical plants, including towering palm trees on the concourse, add a splash of green to an otherwise dreary work day.

Kungsträdgården, Stockholm, Sweden

This station of the Stockholm metro has exposed rock face on the walls to make commuters feel like they are in a giant cave or grotto instead of just heading to the 9-5. Greenery covers some of the rock face and artifacts from the city are scattered throughout the station.

Näckrosen, the water lily station, Stockholm, Sweden

Another Swedish delight. This one doesn't use actual plants, but instead brings the calming, tranquil energy of a water lily garden to the underground through art.

Tozai Line, Tokyo Metro