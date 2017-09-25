Police in Lethbridge, Alta., dispose of Second World War military device
A
A
Share via Email
LETHBRIDGE, Alta. — A few homes in Lethbridge, Alta., had to be evacuated after police received a call about an explosive device being found in a basement.
Lethbridge police say it appears it was a Second World War military device.
They say it has been safely removed from the scene by their explosives disposal unit, and was transported to an authorized location and disposed of.
Most Popular
-
Sidney Crosby backing White House visit from President Donald Trump: 'I support it'
-
Despite travel insurance, Alberta family hit with $80K in medical bills
-
Watch: Parents, it's time to stop leaving free money on the table
-
Halifax activist on Sidney Crosby supporting White House visit: 'An act of moral cowardice'