Quick-thinking truckers corral AWOL horse on busy Alberta highway

BALZAC, Alta. — Two semi-trailer truck drivers played a little blacktop rodeo when they used to their big rigs to safely steer a horse off a busy highway north of Calgary.

RCMP say they got word around 4 a.m. Monday from an Edmonton woman who said her horse had escaped from a racetrack stable in the Balzac area.

Const. Dan Martin, an RCMP spokesman, says the horse was spotted galloping down the middle of the Queen Elizabeth II Highway near the community when the truck drivers worked together with their semis to veer it into the ditch and corral it.

Martin says one of the drivers, who appeared to be familiar with livestock, manufactured a harness from a tow strap and stayed with the animal until police figured out how to move it.

The Mounties contacted a towing company that came to the scene with a trailer to transport the horse to Airdrie for pickup by its owner.

Martin says the woman was upset that her steed had escaped, but quite thankful she got it back unharmed.