Sentencing delayed for Alberta couple after near-death of daughter from neglect

LETHBRIDGE, Alta. — Sentencing has been delayed again for a southern Alberta couple found guilty of neglect after their daughter nearly died in 2013 from a massive infection from cavities in her mouth.

The couple, who can't be identified under a court-ordered publication ban, were scheduled to be sentenced Monday but were taken into custody to complete counselling.

The man and woman are to participate in a peace-making program, which includes traditional elder counselling and healing services, as well as parenting skills development.

The court is also awaiting a Gladue report, which examines an offender's Indigenous background for the judge to use when determining a sentence.

The man and woman, who live near Standoff, pleaded guilty in May 2016 to failing to provide the necessaries of life and had been free on bail.

During the hearing, court heard the couple's young daughter was barely alive and suffering from overwhelming infection when she was taken to the hospital in the summer of 2013.

She was unable to talk and could only make incomprehensible sounds. Court heard her face was swollen, parts of her jawbone were exposed, and she was pale, dehydrated and suffering from overwhelming infection.

The young girl was resuscitated in the emergency room, then flown to the Alberta Children's Hospital in Calgary where she was intubated, placed on triple antibiotic therapy and given blood transfusions.

Dr. Jennifer MacPherson, with the children's hospital, noted in a report that the girl's health problems did not occur suddenly — but over a period of many weeks or months — and likely stemmed from cavities in her mouth.

Court was told the couple couldn't control the girl and she refused to let them wash her hair or send her to a dentist when she complained about her sore mouth. They bought pain medication instead of taking her see a dentist.

When the child became gravely ill, an extended family member suggested the couple take her to the hospital.

The couple are due back in court on Oct. 23 for sentencing.