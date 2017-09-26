Alberta boy, 17, killed when tractor rolls during fall field work
HANNA, Alta. — A farming accident in southern Alberta has claimed the life of a 17-year-old boy.
RCMP say the teen was harrowing a field in the Hanna region on Monday when the tractor he was driving went over an embankment.
He was thrown from the tractor and crushed beneath it when the machine rolled.
The boy was from the Hanna area.
He was pronounced dead at the scene.
