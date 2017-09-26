Halifax police officer charged with assault after arrest outside downtown bar

HALIFAX — A Halifax Regional Police officer has been charged with assault following an arrest last spring.

Nova Scotia's independent police watchdog says Const. Derek Fish was charged following an investigation.

The Serious Incident Response Team says it initially launched the investigation into the arrest after it received a complaint that police deleted video from a bystander's phone.

The video captured the arrest of the bystander's friend outside Cheers Bar and Grill on Grafton Street last April.

While the investigation into the deleted video concluded without charges, the police watchdog determined that the circumstances of that arrest raised issues of significant public interest.