Paralympian tells court about challenges after accident left her a quadriplegic

REGINA — A Paralympian says doing simple things like recovering from a scratch have become immensely more difficult since a 2005 accident at the University of Regina left her a quadriplegic.

Miranda Biletski is suing the university after she dove into a pool from competition starting blocks on campus during a swim club practice.

She hit the bottom of the pool and fractured her cervical vertebrae.

She testified in court that a scratch on her tail bone in 2015 turned into a wound the size of a hockey puck which is still healing.

The Paralympic wheelchair rugby player teared up on the stand as she talked about how a college professor in Victoria asked her to provide a doctor's note explaining she missed class to have a bowel movement — something that now takes her a couple of hours.