Police search for driver of minivan accused of hitting car, injuring child

STRATFORD, P.E.I. — Police in P.E.I. are searching for the driver of a minivan that allegedly slammed into a car, injuring a child inside.

RCMP say they received a 911 call Saturday reporting an erratic driver in a blue, older-model minivan that swerved and struck another vehicle.

The caller said the van did not stop and continued driving down Bunbury Road.

Police say a small child in the other vehicle suffered minor injuries, but did not offer any other details.

Officers searched the area, but did not find a blue van fitting the description.