Police search for driver of minivan accused of hitting car, injuring child
STRATFORD, P.E.I. — Police in P.E.I. are searching for the driver of a minivan that allegedly slammed into a car, injuring a child inside.
RCMP say they received a 911 call Saturday reporting an erratic driver in a blue, older-model minivan that swerved and struck another vehicle.
The caller said the van did not stop and continued driving down Bunbury Road.
Police say a small child in the other vehicle suffered minor injuries, but did not offer any other details.
Officers searched the area, but did not find a blue van fitting the description.
They are asking anyone with information to contact them or Crime Stoppers.
