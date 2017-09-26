SIU investigating after man falls from second-floor apartment in Hamilton
A
A
Share via Email
HAMILTON — Ontario's police watchdog is investigating after a 31-year-old man fell from a second-floor apartment in Hamilton.
The Special Investigations Unit says two officers went to the apartment on Sunday around 10:30 a.m. to arrest a man.
The SIU says officers knocked on the door of an apartment, but no one answered.
It says an officer found the man they were looking for on the ground outside the apartment.
The agency says the man had fallen from the apartment at some point and was taken to hospital with a leg injury.
The SIU investigates interactions between police and civilians that result in a death, serious injury or allegations of sexual assault.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Young New Brunswick couple recover possessions after stolen U-Haul found in Surrey
-
'No quality of life:' Halifax woman with rare disease paying $60,000 for U.S. surgery
-
Sidney Crosby backing White House visit from President Donald Trump: 'I support it'
-
Ikea set to open only East Coast store, touting it as Canada's most sustainable