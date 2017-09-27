Mexico appears willing to improve conditions for workers

OTTAWA—Under pressure from Canada and the U.S., Mexico appears willing to agree to enforceable labour standards to improve working conditions as the price for ensuring duty-free trade with its North American neighbours.

Moises Kalach, the head of trade for the Mexican national business council that is in close consultation with Mexico’s negotiating team, told the Star that Mexico is prepared to accept tougher labour provisions than are in the 23-year-old NAFTA.

“In the end, Mexico will sign to a deal that is a balanced pact, that will be beneficial to Mexico. If that balanced pact or new deal has a labour provision inside of it and that focuses a higher standards, probably yes, but it has to be a whole thing.”

“We’ve been very clear, a good deal has to have no tariffs, has to be a free trade agreement. You cannot limit exports. We would not sign into something that’s lower than what we have in NAFTA,” he said in an interview at the Mexican embassy.

That means “rules of origin” that would increase the requirement for made-in-America content or “specific country content,” in, for example, autos or auto parts, or steel, or other manufactured goods are not going to fly, said Kalach, a powerful advisor to the Mexican negotiating team.

“We feel that loses the spirit of the free trade agreement, so we don’t see that as a good deal. We don’t see that is something we should agree to.”

Labour and rules of origin were two major issues on the table Tuesday and Wednesday in Ottawa.

Both Canada and the U.S. came to NAFTA talks pushing for language to improve wages and working conditions with an eye to helping Mexican workers, but also to reduce the competitive advantage that has helped Mexico woo away manufacturing jobs.

Each country has offered detailed proposals, with the U.S. laying out specific text Tuesday.

The Canadian proposal on labour won praise from union leaders here, even though it did not set out how much a living wage should be, and they criticized the U.S. position as not going far enough.

Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland told the Commons that Ottawa’s negotiators “put forward the most progressive, the strongest labour chapter, that Canada has ever put forward in a negotiation.”

Emily Davis, a spokesperson for the U.S. Trade Representative’s office, said the U.S. proposal would replace “the original NAFTA’s toothless approach on labour with enforceable provisions to benefit workers across America.

“The United States’ advocacy for workers includes seeking commitments from Mexico and Canada to respect collective bargaining and other core labour standards.”

Jerry Dias, head of Unifor, Canada’s largest private sector union, said the American labour proposals simply mirror the Trans-Pacific Partnership deal, which the U.S. abandoned, and which set the bar too low for enforcement. Dias said it does not allow for human rights violations to be considered as unfair trade practices, and Mexico would exploit such gaps.

Juan Gallardo, a Mexican businessman who is also part of Mexico’s business advisory group at the talks, rejected the idea other countries should impose minimum wages and working conditions on Mexican workers.

“Dictating wage increases from abroad is simply not going to happen,” he told reporters. Mexico is happy to consider “suggestions . . . with the understanding that each country obviously has the right and obligation to set its own working standards,” Gallardo said.

Kalach pushed back at critics who say lower labour and environmental standards have drawn companies to Mexico.

“If it was only wages . . . , why don’t all the plants go to Guatemala, or Trinidad (and) Tobago, if it’s cheap labour that they’re looking for? There are other countries that are paying much lower wages than we do.”

Instead, he said, Mexico offers business an attractive “package,” including free trade agreements with 46 countries, strong supply chains, proximity to the U.S. market, technology, and a “growing, good, young labour base.”

On Tuesday, Dias met with the Mexican team negotiating the labour chapter. and he said there is an “understanding” on their part that the United States and Canada likely won’t agree to a new trade pact unless it contains labour provisions.

“I think they are getting their head there . . . . It’s pretty crystal clear that, unless we fix this, there’s not going to be a deal,” he told reporters Tuesday.

That was also the impression that Teamsters Canada officials took away from their meeting with Mexican negotiators, who have yet to table their own proposal on labour.

“We got the impression that they are juggling domestic politics and NAFTA talks. . . . We did get the sense that the Mexicans are getting strong pushback from their own business community,” said Christopher Monette, director of public affairs for the union.