NAFTA talks wrap in Ottawa but contentious issues still lie ahead

OTTAWA—Top trade ministers from Mexico, Canada and the United States met Wednesday to close out the latest round of NAFTA talks while stakeholders warned it will take a “Hail Mary” to complete negotiations by year’s end.

On Wednesday, the final day of the third round of negotiations, Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland met with Ildefonso Guajardo Villarreal, Mexico’s Secretary of Economy, and Ambassador Robert Lighthizer, United States Trade Representative.

The three were scheduled to speak to reporters Wednesday afternoon on the progress of the talks so far.

But stakeholders — business leaders, unions and organizations with a stake in trade — cautioned that with three rounds of talks complete, the most contentious issues still lie ahead.

And some warned that the U.S. decision Tuesday to slap a hefty duty on Bombardier commercial jets — sparking a trade war in aerospace — could chill goodwill at the NAFTA negotiating table.

“This is very disappointing for Canada,” said Perrin Beatty, president and CEO of the Canadian Chamber of Commerce.

“Inevitably any of these side issues runs the risk of contaminating the negotiations. That’s not good,” Beatty said.

Moises Kalach, head of trade for the Mexican national business council which is in close consultation with Mexico’s negotiating team, said he would be watching closely on how the arrival of the three ministers in charge of the NAFTA file would prod things at the negotiating table.

“A lot of things can really advance when the ministers join. I do think some issues have to go to the ministers.”

Rules of origin for made-in-North America content, dispute settlement and labour standards are big bones of contention right now.

Kalach said on the “technical side, the (negotiating) tables are advancing” especially since more specific proposals were laid out in certain areas. “Those are signs the process is moving forward.”

Canada’s Chrystia Freeland told reporters Monday that negotiators made progress “on a number of bread-and-butter trade issues which matter to Canadian businesses” such as electronic forms at the border, simplified origin declarations and regulatory harmonization.

The U.S. drive to change the rules of origin — requiring more U.S. content in goods — has sparked broad concern among business leaders who fear it could upset established supply chains across North America.

“A stand-alone U.S. domestic content rule is a concern . . . Given the amount of commerce that flows over both borders, any disruption to that would be problematic,” said Alex Russ, of U.S.-based Association of Equipment Manufacturers, which represents 950 companies worldwide that manufacture heavy off-road equipment for the construction, agricultural, forestry and mining industries.

There were concerns expressed too, that on many substantive positions, the U.S. government has yet to table its position.

“This is bit of hurry up and wait,” said Eric Miller, of the Rideau Potomac Strategy Group.

“From everything we’re hearing, on very significant areas, we’re not seeing the text. It’s as if you have partners lined up on the dance floor but the music hasn’t started yet,” said Miller, a Washington-based consultant that represents Canadian entities.

He attributed that delay to the fact that U.S. negotiators are trying to “work through” how President Donald Trump’s protectionist campaign talk “translates into actual language in the negotiation.”

“What we are watching here in fact is a fundamental shaping of the Trump-era policy,” Miller said.

Dan Ujczo, a lawyer with the Detroit firm Dickinson Wright and advisor to companies on border issues said much work lies ahead.

“I think we’re getting to the point where it’s going to take a Hail Mary to get this done before the end of the year,” Ujczo said.

One clear sign of movement was a signal by Mexico’s negotiating team, in its consultations with Mexican business leaders as well as Canadian union leaders, that it was prepared to agree to inclusion of a enforceable chapter on labour standards in the main text of a re-negotiated NAFTA.

As the Star reported Tuesday night, Kalach said Mexico’s view is that it signed onto “modern labour standards” in the Trans-Pacific Partnership, which the U.S. has ditched.

He said if the American proposal is similar to what Mexico worked on within the TPP deal, “we feel that’s something we agree on.” That agreement required countries to comply with their own laws, he said, and “it also has its own dispute settlements for labour and environmental (standards) that we also agreed to when we were looking at TPP.”

Canadian unions say that doesn’t go far enough.

Mexico’s move aligns it more closely with American interests on labour standards, and pits it against a proposal by the Canadian team.