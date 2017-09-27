Soldier accused of sexual assault at a social event at Manitoba base
OTTAWA — A soldier has been been charged with sexual assault and behaving in a disgraceful manner.
The Department of National Defence says the alleged crime happened at a social event in December 2016 at Canadian Forces Base Shilo in Manitoba.
The Canadian Forces National Investigation Service laid the charges against Master Cpl. Evan Paul on Tuesday.
The service says Paul is a member of the 2nd Battalion, Princess Patricia's Canadian Light Infantry.
It says Paul may face a court martial at a later date.
