Alberta leadership candidate Brian Jean apologizes for using slur in Quebec rant
DRAYTON VALLEY, Alta. — A candidate for the leadership of Alberta's United Conservative Party is apologizing for calling Quebec's position on Bombardier "retarded."
Former federal MP Brian Jean tweeted that he regrets his choice of words.
Jean was speaking with reporters in Drayton Valley, Alta., when he was asked about Quebec Premier Philippe Couillard's call for the federal government to stand up against American tariffs on Bombardier jets.
Jean ranted that it was "ridiculous and retarded" that Couillard wants Canada to stand with Quebec when there is opposition in Quebec to the Energy East pipeline that would carry Alberta oil to the East Coast.
Jean was blasted by at least one of his rival's leadership campaigns for his language.
While Jean says he regrets using the word, he says he doesn't regret standing up to Quebec.
