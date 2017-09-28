Bombardier won't be shocked by another high CSeries duty next week

MONTREAL — Bombardier Inc. says it won't be shocked if it gets hit next week with another large duty on its CSeries commercial jet.

The Montreal-based aerospace company says it is prepared for an "absurd" anti-dumping tariff after the Department of Commerce surprised the company Tuesday by levying a nearly 220 per cent countervailing duty.

The U.S. government is scheduled to announce its preliminary anti-dumping decision on Boeing's petition next Wednesday.

Colin Bole, Bombardier's sales chief for commercial aircraft, says the exorbitant levies make no sense and the company is confident they will be reversed in final decisions later this year.

He says Bombardier's (TSX:BBD.B) sales campaigns aren't being harmed by the duty decision and the company still expects to land some new orders later this year.

Air Canada CEO Calin Rovinescu lent his support to the company, telling the Montreal Board of Trade that he found the ruling "troubling" because its effect on stifling innovation and competitiveness.