Five stories in the news for today, Sept. 28

Five stories in the news for Thursday, Sept. 28

———

NETFLIX MONEY PART OF NEW CULTURAL PLAN

An agreement that Netflix will invest at least $500 million in original productions in Canada is set to be part of a long-awaited reboot of Canada's cultural policy. Heritage Minister Melanie Joly will unveil the comprehensive overhaul today that will look at everything from the CRTC to how best to sell and promote Canada's creative work — a policy that follows months of consultations.

———

DON CHERRY CRITICAL OF PROTEST COVERAGE

Hockey commentator Don Cherry believes media coverage of athletes kneeling during the playing of national anthems has been hypocritical. He posted a tweet last night taking aim at "left wing media" and its coverage of NFL players taking a knee during the U.S. anthem to protest the racism. Cherry said former Denver quarterback Tim Tebow, a devout Christian, was mocked by the media for taking a knee to pray after scoring a touchdown in his rookie season in 2010. "Yet the NFL players go on their knees to make a point and they are heroes," he wrote.

———

ALBERTA CONSERVATIVES SET FOR SECOND DEBATE

Alberta's United Conservative leadership candidates are set to square off tonight with labour relations taking centre stage. Health care and education will also be discussed at the second leadership debate, this time in Edmonton. Four candidates are vying to become leader of the fledgling party, with the winner picked by preferential ballot on Oct. 28.

———

INDUSTRIES CONCERNED ABOUT U.S. TRADE ACTION

The U.S. Department of Commerce's decision this week to slap major tariffs on Bombardier has raised concerns about ripple effects across Canada's trade exposed industries. Jean Simard, president of the Aluminium Association of Canada, said the decision to impose duties of 220 per cent on Bombardier's CSeries jets creates uncertainty across the manufacturing sector, including those supplying raw materials.

———

OIL SURGE WON'T SPUR SPENDING, SAY ANALYSTS

A recent surge in oil prices will boost the bottom line of Canadian oil and gas producers but remains well below the minimum level needed to encourage increased investments, energy analysts say. U.S. benchmark West Texas Intermediate crude prices recovered yesterday to US$52.14 per barrel after sliding Tuesday but stopped short of the five-month-high close of US$52.22 per barrel on Monday. Randy Ollenberger of BMO Capital Markets says sustained US$60-plus oil prices are required to support most projects.

———

ALSO IN THE NEWS TODAY:

— Veterans Affairs Minister Seamus O'Regan will announce new post-military employment support for veterans.

— The Parliamentary Budget Officer will post a new report entitled "Federal Cost of a National Pharmacare Program."

— The New Brunswick government’s audited financial statements for 2016-17 will be released.

— Quebec's ombudsman will deliver her annual report.

— Statistics Canada will releases payroll employment, earnings and hours for July and national tourism data for the second quarter.

— BlackBerry Ltd. executives will discuss the company's second-quarter results.

— Social Development Minister Jean-Yves Duclos hosts the National Poverty Conference in Ottawa.

— Gov. Gen. David Johnston will plant a white pine tree on the grounds of Rideau Hall to mark the end of his mandate.