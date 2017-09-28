Government's access to info bill a step backwards, not forward: watchdog

OTTAWA — The federal information watchdog says a government bill intended to increase transparency would actually do the opposite.

In a report presented to Parliament today, information commissioner Suzanne Legault says the bill tabled in June would take Canadians' right to know backwards rather than forward.

Legault, an ombudsman for users of the Access to Information Act, has long advocated strengthening the 34-year-old law that gives people a right to ask for federal files ranging from expense reports to briefing papers.

The Trudeau government says its proposed access legislation will raise the bar on openness and transparency.

Among other things, the bill would give the information commissioner authority to make orders about the release of records, fees and additional time taken to answer requests.

However, federal agencies and others could seek a wide-ranging review of the commissioner's orders in the Federal Court.