One person in hospital after shots fired during Alberta RCMP investigation
A
A
Share via Email
LLOYDMINSTER, Alta. — One person is in serious condition after an RCMP-involved shooting during an investigation in Lloydminster, Alta.
Mounties say they tried to stop a suspect vehicle Wednesday afternoon but the driver sped away and collided with a civilian auto.
One of two suspects who fled on foot was caught after a short pursuit.
Police say the second person — a male — was injured during an encounter with officers.
A civilian involved in the crash has serious, but non-life threatening injuries.
The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team, which looks into police matters, is investigating the shooting.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
-
'You're going to get lost:' Ikea tips and tricks for Halifax shoppers from a self-proclaimed addict
-
Public has 'right to know' about Rogers Plaza naming rights on former street: Halifax prof
-
Verbal dispute ends with vehicle forced off Halifax highway during rush-hour traffic