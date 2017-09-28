Police officer in Newfoundland loses loaded magazine for his sidearm
CORNER BROOK, N.L. — The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary is asking for the public's help as the search continues for a loaded magazine from an officer's gun.
Police in Corner Brook say the magazine was misplaced early Thursday while the officer was on duty.
A police dog, patrol officers and members of the local search and rescue team looked for the ammunition and clip, but they couldn't find them.
No other details were released.