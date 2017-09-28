Second New Brunswick man charged after violent home invasion in Moncton

MONCTON, N.B. — RCMP say a second man is facing multiple charges following a violent home invasion in Moncton.

The break-in happened Friday at 1:20 a.m. in the city's Oak subdivision.

Police say two people in the home on Eaglewood Drive were assaulted and threatened by two men armed with long guns.

Investigators allege the suspects fled with electronics and an undisclosed amount of money.

One man was arrested shortly afterward and is now facing multiple charges.

A second man was arrested Wednesday.