Bill Morneau's town hall meeting on small business tax changes turns heated

OTTAWA — Canada's finance minister got a grilling today from taxpayers who are boiling mad about the Liberal government's proposed tax changes for small businesses.

Bill Morneau was in Oakville, Ont., for a town-hall meeting where a question-and-answer session boiled over more than once into a shouting match.

Morneau sat silently as person after person approached the microphones in the room to argue against the measures, interrupting him during his closing remarks to demand he directly answer some of their questions.

The minister is admitting that the government's messaging on the proposed changes has turned into a game of broken telephone.

He says many people seem to be focused on changes to things like income sprinkling and passive investments — strategies that probably don't apply to them because they are used by only a small subset of tax filers.

Morneau isn't ready to say what, if any, changes the Liberals will make to the proposal — only that he will keep listening to Canadians.