Inmate, 66, dies at federal institution in Alberta; was in for murder
BOWDEN, Alta. — A 66-year-old inmate at Bowden Institution has died.
Correctional Service Canada says George Florkowski died Thursday.
The federal department says emergency services were called but he could not be resuscitated.
Officials say Florkowski had been serving a life sentence for second-degree murder since Sept. 23, 2005.
His next of kin have been notified.
Police and the coroner have been notified, and Correctional Service Canada will review the circumstances of the incident.
(RDNews Now)
