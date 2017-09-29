Ismael Habib sentenced to 9 years for attempting to leave Canada to join ISIL

MONTREAL — A Quebec man convicted of attempting to leave Canada to join the Islamic State has been sentenced to nine years in prison.

A judge sentenced Ismael Habib today to eight years for the terrorism-related offence and one additional year for giving false information to obtain a passport.

The Crown had argued for a nine-year prison term, while Habib's attorney suggested six-and-a-half years minus the nearly 27 months Habib has served in pre-trial custody.

Habib, 29, was ensnared by an RCMP-led sting operation, in which he admitted to an undercover agent posing as a crime boss that he wanted to travel to Syria to join the Islamic State.