Man charged in crash on Highway 401 that claimed lives of mother and daughter

DUTTON, Ont. — Provincial police say a 53-year-old man is facing numerous charges following an investigation into a collision on Highway 401 that claimed the lives of a woman and her daughter.

OPP say the crash occurred near the southwestern Ontario town of Dutton on the afternoon of Aug. 29, when an eastbound pickup truck crossed the centre median and struck a westbound van.

Two people in the van, 42-year-old Sarah Payne and five-year-old Freya Payne of London, Ont., died of their injuries.

A six-year-old boy in the van, William Payne, was injured.

A Cambridge, Ont., man is charged with two counts each of impaired operation of a motor vehicle causing death and dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing death.