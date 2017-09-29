Quebec City police warn against fake U.S. $100 bills still circulating in city
A
A
Share via Email
Quebec City police say fake US $100 bills are still circulating around town despite an arrest last month.
Police say the fake bills have the inscription "Motion Picture Purposes" on them instead of "The United States of America" which appears on the real currency.
They say in a release that despite arresting one person last month, they believe other suspects are still circulating the bills.
The fake currency was first reported in town on Aug. 6.
Police are asking shopkeepers and shoppers to keep an eye out for the fake bills and call local police if they come across it.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Ditch the lawn love, Halifax: Tristan Cleveland says we need more trees in our city
-
Halifax's 'dark horse' bid for new Amazon headquarters sparks soul searching
-
Verbal dispute ends with vehicle forced off Halifax highway during rush-hour traffic
-
Sidney Crosby reinforced the notion that hockey is a league for white people: Mochama