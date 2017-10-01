A list of terrorist incidents and attacks in Canada

Edmonton police say an attack on an officer outside a football game Saturday night and a high-speed chase of a cube van that left four people injured are being investigated as acts of terrorism. Police have one man in custody and say they think he acted alone, but they aren't ruling out that others are involved.

Here is a list of other terrorist attacks and incidents in Canada:

June 3, 2017: A Toronto-area woman allegedly attacks several people with a golf club at a Canadian Tire store and pulls a large knife out from her clothes. A month later, police lay terror-related charges against Rehab Dughmosh, 32, including attempted murder for the benefit of or in association with a terrorist group. She is set to undergo a court-ordered mental health assessment.

Jan. 29, 2017: Six men were killed and others injured after a shooting at a Quebec City mosque. Alexandre Bissonnette, 27, is facing six counts of first-degree murder and five counts of attempted murder using a restricted firearm. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Quebec Premier Philippe Couillard both called the shooting a terrorist attack.

Aug. 10, 2016: Police shoot and kill terror suspect Aaron Driver in Strathroy, Ont., after he made a video that suggested he was planning to detonate a homemade bomb in a Canadian city during morning or afternoon rush hour. Driver detonated an explosive device in a taxi cab before police killed him.

Oct. 22, 2014: Parliament Hill security and police shoot and kill Michael Zehaf-Bibeau after he killed Canadian soldier Cpl. Nathan Cirillo at the National War Memorial and then stormed the Parliament Buildings.