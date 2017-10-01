Landslide victory for Jagmeet Singh, new leader of the federal NDP

New Democrats have chosen Jagmeet Singh, a criminal defence lawyer and provincial legislator who rose to prominence as an upbeat opponent of police carding and precarious work, to lead their party into the next federal election.

Singh scored a solid victory in the first round of voting for a new NDP leader, with 53.6 per cent of voters placing him at the top of their ranked ballot in results that were unveiled at a waterfront hotel Sunday afternoon.

He will now take over from outgoing leader Thomas Mulcair, who headed a caucus of 44 members on Parliament Hill since and helmed the party since 2012.

The 38-year-old, whose parents are from India, is the first non-white to lead a major federal party in Canada.

“Today is testament to an incredible team and thousands of volunteers and supporters who believed in us across the country,” Singh said from the stage at a downtown Toronto hotel, where the results were revealed Sunday afternoon.

“This is not my victory, this is all of your victory.”

Singh’s opponents in the race were MPs Charlie Angus, Niki Ashton and Guy Caron. Out of more than 65,000 votes, Angus got 12,505, Ashton received 11,376 and Caron got 6,164.

Singh, who signed up 47,000 members in the race, received more than 35,000 votes in the first round, giving him a solid victory.

Party officials said shortly before the vote that turnout was 52.8 per cent, representing more than 60,000 voters. That’s slightly higher than the 50.9 per cent turnout in 2012, when Mulcair won.