Accused in Quebec City mosque shooting to go straight to trial: Crown

QUEBEC — The man accused in the slayings of six worshippers at a Quebec City mosque last January will bypass his preliminary hearing and go straight to trial.

The prosecutor in the case filed a direct indictment against Alexandre Bissonnette today during a hearing in Quebec City.

Crown prosecutor Thomas Jacques also announced a new charge — one count of attempted murder involving 35 victims, including four children, who were in close proximity when the alleged attack occurred.

Bissonnette already faces six counts of first-degree murder and five counts of attempted murder using a restricted firearm.

The vice-president of the Islamic Cultural Centre, five widows of the men who were killed and another survivor who was seriously wounded during the attack attended today's hearing.