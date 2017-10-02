Finance Minister Bill Morneau to talk tax reforms at first ministers' meeting

OTTAWA — The Liberal government has been fielding a lot of complaints about controversial proposed tax reforms and now the premiers are about to have their turn as they gather in Ottawa to meet Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

The provincial and territorial leaders will get a chance on Tuesday to hear Finance Minister Bill Morneau discuss his proposals to eliminate small business tax provisions the Liberals argue allow wealthy Canadians to avoid paying their fair share.

The suggested changes have led to an outcry from doctors, farmers, small business owners and even some premiers, who are concerned about the effect they would have on their provincial economies.

The premiers will also meet MP Bill Blair, parliamentary secretary to the minister of justice, to discuss the role they will play in regulating the coming legalization of marijuana for recreational use.

Some of the provinces have been expressing their concern about the tight timeline for legalizing pot.