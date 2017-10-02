Legislature bends rules after MLAs' pay-hike imbroglio in New Brunswick

FREDERICTON — For the second year in a row, New Brunswick legislators are slated to get a raise they don't want — and are likely breaking the law in refusing.

The Liberal government imposed a pay freeze on MLAs two years ago, but the bill enacting it has not yet been approved by the legislature — and so the politicians' pay was automatically hiked under previous legislation on Oct. 1.

However, the government is withholding the increases in the meantime — which law professor Nicole O'Byrne says actually breaks the law.

But Chris Collins, the Speaker of the legislature, says while he knows they are bending the rules, it wouldn't be prudent to pay out the increases and then collect the money back a few months from now.

He says members of the all-party Legislative Administration Commission met last week and ratified the decision not to pay out the salary increases.

Collins says they know the government intends to introduce legislation during the fall session of the legislature.