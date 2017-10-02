Man charged in Ottawa Valley triple homicide in 2015 silent as trial begins

OTTAWA — A man charged with killing three women in the Ottawa Valley in 2015 is refusing to enter a plea as his first-degree murder trial gets underway.

Basil Borutski remained silent after a court clerk read out the charges and asked whether he wanted to plead guilty or not guilty.

Ontario Superior Court Court Justice Robert Maranger said because of the presumption of innocence, he would take Borutski's silence as a plea of not guilty.

The court is now selecting a jury, which is expected to take the rest of the day.

Borutski is charged with three charges of first-degree murder in connection with the deaths of Carol Culleton, Anastasia Kuzyk and Nathalie Warmerdam in September 2015.

The former millworker, who appeared in court wearing a white T-shirt and sporting a thick grey beard with his grey hair pushed back, is representing himself in the trial and refused to respond at other several points during Monday's legal proceedings as well.

The bodies of Culleton, Kuzyk and Warmerdam were found at separate crime scenes around Wilno, Ont., on Sept. 22, 2015.