Metro Cities: City dwellers are bunking up in modern ways

It can be as basic as roommates sharing a house, or it can be a building designed for a certain demographic, like young professionals or seniors. As housing becomes more and more expensive, households shrink and city-dwellers seek community outside of the traditional family, the idea of sharing a home is catching on.

London and New York are home to newly-built co-living tower apartments.

The Vancouver Collective Houses Network promotes home sharing, and is lobbying to change a city bylaw that prevents one dwelling being used by more than one family.

In Toronto, a group of senior women hope to build Baba Yaga Place, a co-living building for older women.

Here, a look at the Share House LT Josai in Nagoya, Japan built in 2013 by Naruse Inokuma Architects.

The 13 bedrooms are private, but all other space in the house is shared. Bedrooms are relatively large and are arranged around the shared spaces.

A large dining table can accommodate lots of people. A smaller dining table and kitchen counter with stools provide meeting space for smaller groups.

Residents share a rooftop deck. Two living rooms provide space for socializing – or curling up alone with a book.