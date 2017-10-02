Mounties release details of shooting that left suspect in serious condition

LLOYDMINSTER, Alta. — Mounties are releasing more details about an officer-involved shooting in Lloydminster, Alta., on Sept. 27 that left a suspect in hospital in serious condition.

They say they had located a man suspected to be involved in criminal activity driving a black truck, with another male as a passenger.

When the truck entered into a Tim Hortons drive-thru, RCMP officers activated their emergency lights and sirens and tried unsuccessfully to box it in, but the vehicle managed to flee the scene at a high rate of speed with officers in pursuit.

The truck struck a civilian vehicle, causing it to flip onto its roof, but damage to the truck forced the driver to pull over and both occupants got out and fled on foot.

The 29-year-old driver, armed with a handgun, was shot as he tried to carjack another vehicle, while the male passenger ran into a golf course where he was later located and arrested.

The driver sustained significant, life-threatening injuries in the incident and remains in hospital in serious condition.

The civilian whose vehicle was hit was taken to hospital with minor injuries, treated and released.