Police seek information after 100,000 oysters stolen from P.E.I. waters

MURRAY HARBOUR, P.E.I. — Someone has stolen more than 100,000 of P.E.I.'s famous oysters.

Police say the theft of $30,000 worth of the mollusk was discovered Sunday in the Murray Harbour North area.

RCMP Sgt. R.C. Gunn says they were illegally taken from an aquaculture operation in the waters there.

He said it's unclear if the oysters have been taken out of the province, but it's one of the many questions that are part of the investigation.