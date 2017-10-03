8 people taken to hospital after single-vehicle crash on QEW
A
A
Share via Email
BURLINGTON, Ont. — Eight people have been taken to hospital after a crash on a highway west of Toronto.
Police say the single-vehicle crash occurred around 2:30 p.m. in the eastbound lanes of Queen Elizabeth Way in Burlington, Ont.
OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt says several people were ejected and found on both sides of the highway.
Schmidt says two patients are in critical condition, one is in serious condition and the condition of the others wasn't immediately known.
He says a minivan appears to be the only vehicle involved in the crash.
One lane is open in both directions as police continue to investigate.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Halifax police say man roughed up in Dartmouth home, suffers significant injuries
-
Driver charged after two men killed when car slams into parked van in Lower Sackville
-
Stop 'throwing pork chops to raccoons,' says Dartmouth councillor who wants feeding ban
-
Teenager caught going almost 150 km/h in 70 zone: Halifax police