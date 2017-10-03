Premier offers condolences to family of Jasper, Alta., woman killed in Las Vegas

JASPER, Alta. — A third Canadian is among the dead in a mass shooting at a country music show in Las Vegas.

Alberta Premier Rachel Notley has extended her condolences to the friends and family of Calla Medig, who was from the mountain town of Jasper.

"On behalf of all Albertans, we are so deeply sorry for your loss," Notley said Tuesday at a meeting of premiers in Ottawa. "You are in our thoughts and in our prayers and, in our hearts, all Albertans stand with you."

Jasper Legion Branch 31 said in a Facebook post that it lowered its flag in Medig's memory.

In its post, the legion called her a young, beautiful lady who was taken too soon.

Nearly 60 people were killed by a gunman who opened fire on a crowd of thousands at an outdoor country music festival on Sunday night.

Notley has also extended her condolences to the family of Jessica Klymchuk, who was from the small Alberta community of Valleyview.

Jordan McIldoon, 23, from Maple Ridge, B.C., was also killed.